For more than 20 years, the Coastal Repertory Theatre has hosted a junior production featuring local students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The productions have instilled a love of drama in those youthful actors and actresses.
When Kimerbly Krol joined the Coastal Rep’s team a few years ago, she sought to expand the kids’ repertoire, from improv to acting classes. She said she loves giving kids any chance to perform on stage.
“A lot of the kids would go through the program and be so sad and say, ‘I’m done, I can’t be in the program anymore,’” Krol said. “So, I thought, ‘Why not start a high school program?’”
Under her direction, the theater will host its first-ever high school production, “Young Frankenstein,” a 2007 musical adaptation of Mel Brooks’ famous 1974 comic film. The show is set to run at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets ranging from $15-$20 are available at coastalrep.com.
The show is a larger undertaking than the abbreviated junior version younger kids usually do in the summer. This not only means more work for Krol, musical director Sabina Perlsweig and producer Janice Solimeno, but for the students as well.
“The vocals are a lot harder, the choreography is a lot more intense, and the show is full length,” Krol said. “That’s a challenge for these kids who haven’t done that before.”
The first stages of the production, with auditions and callbacks, began in September. Last week, the rehearsals were postponed due to the PG&E shut-offs that affected much of the Bay Area. With a dozen students, most of them from Half Moon Bay High School, and six main roles, several members will double up on parts.
The play content is close to the original film, which means raunchy jokes and suggestive humor. Krol advised that there is some content that may not be suitable for young children.
“It’s hysterical,” she said. “It’s a really good laugh and going to be an enjoyable and fun time, ultimately.”
