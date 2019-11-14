The Gathering of Women Artists will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Tracey Walsh’s house at 565 Fifth St., Montara. For over 25 years, Coastsiders have congregated for the biannual event, a mellow afternoon to admire the art of several standout artists. This year’s gathering features eight women, with tea and snacks available.
Some of the featured works include Walsh’s photography, Deanna Adams' sun catchers, functional and decorative pottery from Diane Centoni, and creative weaving and knitting from Colony of Coastside Artists founder Patt Sheldon. For more information call (650) 728-7848 or (650) 714-0560.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.