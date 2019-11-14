  1. Home
image-gathering of women artists
Deanna Adams sets up her sun catchers during last year's Gathering of Women Artists. Review File Photo

The Gathering of Women Artists will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Tracey Walsh’s house at 565 Fifth St., Montara. For over 25 years, Coastsiders have congregated for the biannual event, a mellow afternoon to admire the art of several standout artists. This year’s gathering features eight women, with tea and snacks available.

Some of the featured works include Walsh’s photography, Deanna Adams' sun catchers, functional and decorative pottery from Diane Centoni, and creative weaving and knitting from Colony of Coastside Artists founder Patt Sheldon. For more information call (650) 728-7848 or (650) 714-0560. 

