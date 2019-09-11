Kirk Moore’s first camera was a Kodak Instamatic, a gift from his grandmother prior to a family trip to Egypt when he was 11 years old. Since then, Moore has taken a camera all over the world, documenting what he sees with a unique style and perspective.
From the Galapagos to Patagonia, Japan, the Himalayas and more, Moore’s creative eye has seen many natural wonders. He tends to focus on landscapes. Botanical jungles, mountainous valleys, and urban sprawl have all captured his attention.
Photography fans can see for themselves beginning with an opening reception for his work, “Greyscale Journeys,” at the Kevin Henney Gallery in Half Moon Bay. There will be eight large prints on display, as well as many smaller photos and his books. The gallery is located at 643 Main St., and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Monday.
As professional photographers, Henney and Moore were familiar with each other’s work through Instagram for years. When Henney and his wife, Colleen, opened their gallery on Main Street, Moore introduced himself, and when they asked if he’d like to be the next guest artist, he happily accepted.
Moore, 69, grew up in Los Angeles and studied photography at the University of Colorado, graduating with honors in fine arts. He worked as a Pan Am flight attendant and lived in London for two years, exploring Europe, India and Asia. He married his wife in San Francisco, before settling in Half Moon Bay.
He’s gotten his fair share of critical acclaim. Moore’s photographs have been exhibited and won awards at the California State Fair, the Northern California Juried Photographic Competition, and the Peninsula Photo Festival.
His grayscale theme came out of conversation with the Henneys. Moore had a huge amount of color photography with themes focused across many different areas. But they settled on black and white photos for this show, a reference to the distilled, stripped down nature of photography.
“Photography means writing with light,” Moore said. “Introducing color is fantastic, but the true writing with light is about tones, bright and dark tones. Black and white speaks to that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.