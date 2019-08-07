At a young age, Paola Vazquez noticed her love for and interest in art. She recalls how it all began.
“Ever since I was small, watching my mom do her crochet and sewing and drawing made me love it even more,” Vazquez said. “We would even do it together. It was a lot of fun.”
Not only did Vazquez love creating art, she proved talented. She was born with a hand and an eye for art. Paying attention to detail, each and every one of her works are built upon a precision that revealed her gift. Finding joy in trying new things, she has worked with various materials: pastel, watercolor, acrylics, water brush pens and more.
Vazquez continues to look for the next new thing to try out. And this year, she is being featured at one of the South Coast’s premier artistic showcases.
As the 29th annual South Coast Artists’ Alliance Art Show approached, organizers met to decide who would be in the spotlight as this year’s featured artist. The featured artist’s work would be on the cover of the postcard invitations for the show.
Mary Windram, a Pescadero resident and a SCAA member, commented that the year’s chosen artistst’s work would also hold a special place on the main wall of the I.D.E.S. Hall. It’s the third year an artist has earned such a placement.
Vazquez, 17, earned recognition from the members of the SCAA. Interning with the South Coast Artists’ Alliance as a part-timer last year, Vazquez managed to catch the attention of its members through the heart and dedication she put toward all her works. The Pescadero High School senior became the first-ever student SCAA Art Show featured artist.
“As (the members of the SCAA) were discussing who should be this year’s featured artist, the idea of having one of our interns — and we knew Paola wanted to be an intern with us again — be the featured artist,” Windram said. “We believed it was time to not just recognize our established artists, but to turn our focus to one of our community’s ‘up and coming’ artists. So, Paola was chosen by the committee that runs SCAA early this spring.”
When asked how she felt about being the featured artist, Vazquez said she thought it was a great honor. She was also looking forward to attending the art show event with her family.
Vazquez and other local artists will also have their work showcased at the Pescadero Art and Fun Festival, Aug. 17 and 18. The SCAA Art Show will be Aug. 16. A preview of the art will start at 6 p.m., with the gala reception following at 7 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The writer is not related to Paola Vazquez.
