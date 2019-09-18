With various local artists and 10 performing bands, Montara’s sixth annual Art and Music Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday on Fifth Street between LeConte Avenue and East Street.
Blake Merkes, a lead organizer of the festival for the past six years, said the event is low-key and family-oriented, focused on gathering the small Coastside community together for local food, crafts, and music. A food truck from Sam’s Chowder House will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
With 10 performers on two stages, this year’s lineup is solid and diverse. Kicking off the day on the larger south stage at 11 a.m. is Pel and the Pelicans, followed by Wykobe Enz, then the Peninsula Scottish Fiddlers at 1 p.m. Montara-based rock group Slack Tide Currents will take the stage at 2 p.m., followed by the blues rhythms of Alpaca Jones.
On the other side of the street, smaller performances will be taking place. Bel Canto Flutes will start at 11:15 a.m., followed by the acoustic music of Mark Kostrzewa one hour later. Rock band Another Tangent will take the stage at 1:15 p.m., followed by Mo Robinson. Country and Americana music singer Lisa Marie Johnston and Friends will close out the festival at 3:15 p.m.
Merkes said there will also be a dog walker on hand, and all proceeds from that go directly to the Half Moon Bay High School’s volleyball team.
The festival began in 2013 when local Wendy Stokes created it to welcome new neighbors. With a plethora of vendors and activities, Merkes believes anyone who comes will be engaged.
“We have something for everyone,” Merkes said. “We have vendors, food, music, dog walking, games for kids. All different kinds of stuff, and it’s fun for the whole family.”
For more information visit montaramusicandartfest.weebly.com.
