Kenny Garrett has played with some of the most talented musicians of his day. And he’s one to recognize he’s been fortunate to learn from multiple mentors along his own musical path.
While leading his own band for more than 20 years, he’s also become a talented composer. His work on the alto saxophone is technically sound, sharp and purposeful. Garrett’s talents and reputation precede him, and he’ll be playing at a sold-out show that will begin at 4:30 p.m. this Sunday at the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society.
Garrett has played alongside some of the all-time jazz greats such as Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Art Blakey and with the Duke Ellington Orchestra. He was also part of the Grammy-winning album “Five Peace Band Live” with guitarist John McLaughlin, pianist Chick Corea, bassist Christian McBride, and drummers Vinnie Colaiuta and Brian Blade.
Garrett’s latest album, “Seeds from the Underground,” is all originally composed tracks, each one a tribute to his influences both in and outside the music industry. There are nods to his hometown, childhood mentors and musical idols. Co-produced by his friend Donald Brown, a former Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers member, the album is yet another reminder of Garrett’s ever-evolving repertoire and musical direction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.