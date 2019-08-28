Local jazz artist and saxophone teacher Sonya Jason performed live movie soundtracks Friday night at Sam’s Chowder House. Dubbed, “Sax at the Movies,” Jason and keyboardist Tom Suczek, of Pleasant Hill, provided vibrant background music in the popular harbor- side restaurant.
Jason and Suczek selected movies from a variety of time periods, from the 1940s through the present. The duo played nearly 25 songs, including the iconic James Bond’s “Goldfinger,” the Pink Panther’s main theme, as well as “Over the Rainbow” from the “Wizard of Oz.” Jason said a movie-themed performance often gets a lot of audience engagement because it connects with “some emotional background. It calls up more than just a pleasant memory.”
The Coastside saxophone teacher selected songs with a few criteria in mind. Her choices include a few of her favorite movies, and she considers how well the songs lend themselves to saxophone and piano accompaniment.
Jason and Suczek met as members of The Fundamentals, a popular wedding and party band in the Bay Area for the past 15 years. This was the second rendition of Jason’s movie track performance. Last year, she and Suczek implemented the same movie-themed performance monthly from April through December.
Back then, the shows included trivia, with questions ranging from not just the name of the movie, but the year and artists of the original score.
At Sam’s there was no trivia. Instead, Jason and Suczek performed the songs and allowed listeners to enjoy the sounds of Hollywood over dinner or drinks.
For a listing of upcoming performances, visit sonyajason.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.