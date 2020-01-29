  1. Home
Kacey Christine Roche, of Half Moon Bay, was named to the president’s list at Clemson University for her academic achievements during the 2019 fall semester. Roche is a psychology major and averaged more than a 4.0 GPA.

Welcome new baby

Quinn was born at Sequoia Hospital on Dec. 30, 2019, at 6.46 pounds, to Matthew and Laura, of El Granada. 

