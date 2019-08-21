  1. Home
The Piecemakers by the Sea quilt club is hosting its third annual Half Moon Bay Main Street Quilt Walk.

For the remainder of the month, people can walk down Main Street to see the 15 unique quilts, all hand sewn by members of the Piecemakers guild. Each is on display at a different local business.

Those wishing to see all of them can start at the Half Moon Bay Public Library, then walk down Main Street. Write down the particular quote written on each quilt and turn it in at the library after you’ve completed the walk.

