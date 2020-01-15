The Photographers Rendezvous is a monthly gathering in which both amateur and professional Coastside photographers can share and discuss their work with peers under the guidance of veteran National Geographic photographer Gordon Wiltsie.
The group meets every third Tuesday, with the next meeting coming at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows. It was Wiltsie who founded the group three years ago. Along with his passion for venturing into the wilderness, he’s also an enthusiastic teacher.
Wiltsie’s website, alpenimage.com, reveals just what one might expect from an outdoor adventure photographer of his caliber. Throughout his hundreds of assignments and international travels, he’s accumulated a jaw-dropping portfolio of mountaineering, kayaking, and biking scenes, and a vibrant display of Central and East Asian culture. The group he now leads is an accessible way to get consistent feedback from a top-tier professional, valuable even for those not looking to make a name for themselves as a photographer. Wiltsie, raised in Bishop, Calif., was a contributing editor and photographer for Powder magazine and shot in far-flung locations around the world.
Beyond stylistic considerations and composition, Wiltsie offers tips on Photoshop and editing tools as well. He’ll discuss tones, framing, composition and more.
“That’s one of my strengths as a photographer. I love a rich range of tones,” Wiltsie said.
Wiltsie started the gatherings as a way to meet local photographers. What began as a series of lectures has gradually moved to more hands-on editing and critiquing.
He’s been impressed with the consistent quality of work. Inclusivity is a key element of the event. Anyone from a true amateur to a pro’s pro is welcome to have their work reviewed. The group’s co-chair, Tom Anderson, for example, enjoys hiking around the Coastside for bird photos.
“It’s a myriad of people,” Anderson said. “It’s really interesting. Everything from those just scratching the surface of photography to very accomplished professionals.”
