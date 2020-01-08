The Odd Fellows Hall in Half Moon Bay hosts a night of traditional Scottish and Irish music to warm up a January night.
The Peninsula Scottish Fiddlers are considered exemplars of Scotland’s classical-traditional string music, offering strathspeys, reels, marches, jigs, airs and waltzes in the authentic styles of the Northeast, the Highlands, the Borders, the Shetland Isles, and Cape Breton. They will be in Half Moon Bay at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.
The Fiddlers, who hail from locations between San Francisco and Watsonville, have been playing together for nearly three decades. Many are classically trained, while some are folk-based, and quite a few of them write their own Scottish-style tunes.
The evening will begin with a performance by Half Moon Bay's own Lighthouse String Band.
Admission is free, but the Odd Fellows accept donations in support of the organization’s scholarship fund and other community projects.
