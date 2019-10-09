The 49th annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival is approaching, and along with the multitude of pumpkin-infused foods, drinks and themed activities, several talented, versatile bands and musical performers will play nearly around the clock during the two-day festival.
With four musical stages featuring some of the Bay Area’s liveliest groups playing rock, reggae, jazz and country, there is likely to be a groove for everyone. For a complete breakdown of all the bands and schedules, visit pumpkinfest.miramarevents.com.
Saturday’s lineup kicks off at 9 a.m. with Jim Stevens and Friends, a standout folk and country group, on the main stage in front of the I.D.E.S. Hall. They’ll be followed at 11 a.m. by Victoria George and the High Lonesome. Featprints will take the stage at 1:15 p.m., and the Terrie Odabi Ensemble will round out the day.
Jim Stevens and Friends will be the first band again on Sunday at the I.D.E.S. grounds. Sunday’s lineup includes Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield, Haulin’ Oats and SambaDá, a lively group that blends funk and reggae with traditional Brazilian music.
The Ritz-Carlton South Stage at the Gazebo will host bands on both days, starting with Los Improvidors at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Radiograph will go afterward with a three-hour set from 2 to 5 p.m. On the following day, Scott Cooper and the Barrelmakers will go from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and local standout Coast Tribe will play until the festival closes at 5 p.m.
The five street musicians are as diverse and adept as they come, and will be stationed along Main Street during the duration of the festival.
They include the Caribbean-influenced soul group Emerson and the GroWiser Band. There’s EllaHarp, a unique local talent who’s taken her harp across the state. Also performing is classical Spanish guitarist John Clarke, chapman stick player Bob Culbertson, and saxophonist Stephen Dreyfuss.
The Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. Made on the Coast Stage features Drop D, Midnight Watch, as well as the Half Moon Bay High School Band. On both days, the Safeway Family Stage will host comic Bob at Large, award-winning children’s performer Andy Z, and Eva Cassel.
