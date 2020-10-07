This year’s Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival has been canceled, leaving many local artists who would normally participate without a means to showcase their work to the thousands who visit the Coastside during the two-day event.
With the support of the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, “Made On the Coast,” a coalition of local artists, has created a free virtual platform that will showcase a multitude of arts in place of an in-person festival. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, any Coastside artist can be featured on Made On the Coast’s website for virtual sales.
As with the festival’s booths on Main Street, the website should offer a wide-ranging selection of art to choose from. A few categories include photographers, jewelers, digital artists, potters, fiber arts and textiles. And as with this year’s virtual Kings Mountain Art Fair, some artists are embracing the digital approach and will include short videos of their process and have a live-chat option for potential customers.
"We know fully well the Pumpkin Festival’s critical importance as a fundraiser for more than 30 participating nonprofit groups from the community. That is the essence of the festival,” said Cameron Palmer, chairman of the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, in a press release from Made On the Coast. “The festival is also a premier showcase event for independent artists, musicians and corporate partners and a major economic boost for the entire Coastside, so it’s a big blow to those fronts as well.”
For more information visit madeonthecoast.weebly.com and the group’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.