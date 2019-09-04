The Coastal Arts League is hosting its annual photography show, featuring selected images from 36 local and regional photographers. This year’s show, “California Views,” runs from Sept. 12 through Oct. 6. There will be cash prizes awarded to artists at the opening reception, which runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Robert Buelteman, along with curators Steve Renwick and Barbara Masek, selected from photos that had to be submitted by Aug. 4. Buelteman, a fine arts photographer from the area, will judge the submitted work. Buelteman has been a force in photography and art for decades, publishing 15 photographic portfolios in 40 years. His work has been featured at the Yale University Art Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, and Stanford University, as well as Bank of America and Adobe Systems headquarters.
The Coastal Arts League gallery has been a longtime supporter of creative and artistic talent on the Coastside. Since its inception in 1974, it has offered art education programs and free exhibitions. The volunteer-run nonprofit is located at 300 Main St. in Half Moon Bay and is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Monday.
