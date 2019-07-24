When Delma Soult tended her plot at La Honda Community Garden, she couldn’t help but notice how unsightly the surrounding chain-link fence was.
A local artist herself, Soult decided to include the local community and make the solution a public affair. As the development director of the nonprofit Puente, it was only natural. Now Soult, along with Krista Kuehnhackl and the South Coast Artist Alliance, will host the La Honda Community Garden Art Show from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Kuehnhackl, a resident of La Honda and an environmental program coordinator for the city of Millbrae, was largely responsible for the garden’s creation in April 2018.
Soult and Kuehnhackl were inspired to create more public art after the first La Honda Art Show during the La Honda Fair in June. Soult emphasized that the South Coast Artist Alliance was key in bringing local artists together to collaborate on smaller public projects.
Soult’s vision involves nearly 20 artists creating paintings with garden-themed images, and the final product should give the garden a complete look. Artists include Dana Pitchon, Joanne Lehner, and Dennis Shaw.
“The idea is to have big, colorful art that is related to the garden,” Soult said. “The theme would be veggies, insects, fruit, anything that has to do with a vegetable garden. The bigger and bolder the better.”
Local artists submitted their proposed projects and specifications online, with maximum size of four-by-five feet on thin plywood panels or metal sheets. The show is expected to have between 18 to 20 large paintings displayed on the surrounding chain- link fence. The paintings will be on display for one year.
Located at Play Bowl Drive, not far from La Honda pool, local residents tend roughly 20 plots of vegetables and herbs. With the new paintings around the garden, the surroundings should be very picturesque.
