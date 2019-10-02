There is no singular label to put on The Jones Gang. The Bay Area-based band has members who originally hail from across the country and can blend the rhythms of blues, rock, funk and gospel. They will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Hall on Main Street.
The concert is general admission with a $20 suggested donation.
The five-member group plays with passion as distinct as each of their backgrounds. The group has kept most of the core members for 19 years. It was originally called Houston-Jones, named after former member Glen Houston. The band renamed itself after Houston retired in 2016, the same time Tonya Hamlet began managing the group.
“They’re incredible musicians,” Hamlet said. “They can play anything. They write all kinds of music.”
Consider Travis Jones, a soulful lead vocalist capable of playing acoustic and electric guitar. His first taste of music was from the gospel tunes of his Southern roots. After being stationed in Europe as a member of the U.S. Army in the 1970s, he relocated to Sonora, Calif., where he started several bands and got involved in live theater productions. He’s shared the stage with stars such as Waylon Jennings and the Doobie Brothers.
There’s Henry Salvia, a Detroit native who’s been on the keyboards for rock and country bands from the Midwest to Los Angeles and San Francisco. Peter Tucker, the percussionist and background vocalist, was once called “one of the most creative percussionists to emerge in rock music” according to Rolling Stone magazine.
Bassist Joshua Zucker studied classical composition, jazz performance and ethnomusicology at Skidmore College in New York. Since moving out west in 1994, Zucker has played with dozens of professionals. Sean Allen, on steel lap guitar, is a graduate of the Berklee College of Music.
Listeners have to hear them play to appreciate the band’s versatility. There are clips of live shows and recorded covers on thejonesgang.com.
The soothing melody of “A Woman Like That” pairs well with Allen’s passionate guitar solo on “Lost Without You Blues.”
Hamlet said the group’s passionate nature resonates with all ages and demographics.
“I think that’s a big win for bands wanting to entertain,” Hamlet explained.
