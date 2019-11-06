Matthew Montfort has made music his life’s work. International borders can’t contain his enthusiasm and curiosity for music.
Since 1987, Montfort has been dedicated to the scalloped fretboard guitar, and he has become a true virtuoso on the instrument. He worked extensively for months with K.S. Subramanian to apply the South Indian gamaka technique of note-bending to the guitar. He has performed hundreds of concerts worldwide since then, from New York City's Carnegie Recital Hall to the Atlantis nightclub in Beirut, Lebanon.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in world music and composition and a master’s in arts and media technology from Antioch University. All his efforts have led him to become a true master and savant on the acoustic guitar.
Montfort’s longtime passion for the music of other cultures led him to Ancient Future, a group focused on world fusion music. He and his childhood friend Benjy Werthimer, from Boulder, Colo., founded the band in 1997. Today the group contains members bringing an assemblage of Middle Eastern, Chinese and Indian instruments and styles.
Montfort will perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m. this Saturday at the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Hall, 526 Main St.
Accompanying him will be ShenShen Zhang on pipa, a Chinese lute, and Montara’s own guitar instrumentalist Mark Kostrzewa. They will share the stage for an evening of individual and collective musical arrangements. A $25 donation is suggested and tickets can be reserved on the Odd Fellows’ website. Adult beverages will be available for purchase.
