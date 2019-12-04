There is likely no more beloved Christmastime story than the 19th century tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Cratchit family and three spirits who steal the show. This year, there are two very different productions of the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.”
First up is the Coastal Repertory Theatre, which opens its three-week run this weekend. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, and Sunday afternoons. The 23-member cast ranges in age from 8 to 78 and the telling stays true to the spirit of Dickens’ 1843 novel. Actors don costumes that will be familiar to anyone who has seen the classic movie or most stage productions of the play.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $22 for students and seniors for the nighttime performances, and $17 to $25 for the matinees.
For something different, consider spending a Sunday morning at Coastside Lutheran Church. Church members are hosting a “readers theater” version of “A Christmas Carol” during the 10 a.m. worship service on Dec. 15.
The church is producing a 30-minute adaptation with traditional carols sung between scenes. Community members of all ages have been in rehearsal for weeks.
See where terms like “Merry Christmas” and “Bah, humbug!” were popularized and support live theater on the coast.
