Half Moon Bay High School’s art students can now say their work was exhibited in the Coastal Arts League gallery.
The show represents a diverse range of styles, personalities and interests. The selected samples include acrylics, watercolors, scratchboard, colored pencils and ceramic animals.
Last semester, students from Sean Riordan’s Advanced Placement and Art 3 classes had their best work displayed at the Coastside Land Trust for all to see. This semester, a new crop of students from Riordan, Nina Andersen and Claire Gould’s classes are showing their best work at the Coastal Arts League in Half Moon Bay. The show’s opening reception was canceled and the status of the exhibit remained in flux at press time.
“As students are learning more at the end of the year, the work just gets better and better,” Riordan said.
The works were selected by a group of judges from the high school. The judges did not know the students’ identities. The subject material varies greatly, from landscapes and portraits to surreal transformations.
Veronica Vasquez’s “Our Golden State” is a vibrant use of watercolors. The trio of Alexis Garcia, Hannah Paik and Alexandria Shick combined watercolors and fabric paint, giving each of their works an uncanny resemblance to stained glass. There are portraits of famous musicians such as Queen’s Freddy Mercury, Lizzo and Lauren Daigle.
Anderson organized a curriculum that allowed students to try their hands at architectural design software called SketchUp, and 10 works are viewable through a short video. Each piece is an elaborate 3D work. The program was so successful, the Art Department will have a digital animation class next year.
“In this digital world we live in,” Riordan said, “this digital art project captured a lot of kids’ interest.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.