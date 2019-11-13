Musical Odyssey is an educational classical music concert series for children and families here on the Coastside. It’s built to connect both young and old, the innovative with the traditional.
Equally pivotal, the concerts provide free exposure to those who may not have access to or appreciation for classical music. After the performance, musicians stick around to answer questions, discuss the music and display their instruments.
The final show of the year is the Peninsula Brass Quintet, which will perform at 1 p.m. this Sunday at the Community United Methodist Church, located at 777 Miramontes St. in Half Moon Bay. The group includes Mike Galisatus and Jonathan Knight on trumpet, Cathleen Torres on French horn, trombonist Ryan Black and tubist John Seiberlich.
The previous concert in the series this year was Quinteto Latino. Next year the series has two more performances planned. First, it’s the Friction Quartet on Jan. 26, then Taiko Drumming on Apr. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.