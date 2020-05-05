Last month, the Coastal Literary Arts Movement announced plans to help students at Half Moon Bay and Pescadero high schools publish a digital magazine when school resumes.
The online publication, which will be published in English and Spanish, is a collaborative effort on multiple fronts. CLAM is working with both the Cabrillo Unified and La Honda-Pescadero school districts; it is unusual for students from two districts to work on a project together. The magazine is both an opportunity for aspiring journalists to publish work and for creative people looking for an outlet. The work can include anything from news, essays, photos and illustrations and poetry submissions.
CLAM is participating in this year’s Coastside Gives, which begins its 24-hour day of giving on Thursday. The funds raised will help give participating students work in a medium that may be new to them.
The project comes with support from prominent media organizations on the Coastside. Two radio stations, KHMB and KPDO, have been involved from the beginning. Half Moon Bay Review staff has also attended meetings about the formation of the magazine and indicated an interest in working with the high school journalists.
The Pescadero Public Radio Service will help students and teachers learn the specifics of operating the radio station. The station recently received a Measure K grant through the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to reboot the station. In the last few years, KPDO, which can be heard on 89.3 FM, has aired only prerecorded content.
“The community couldn’t really take advantage of it as a forum, and it wasn’t helpful during emergencies,” PPRS President Catherine Peery said. “So, that was a big detriment and something we wanted to remedy.”
Peery explained that with recent wildfires and power outages, broadband internet and cellphone reception is not always reliable or available in rural areas such as Pescadero. The radio, if up and running, could provide a constant source of public information and breaking news.
Incorporating young broadcasters and journalists from Pescadero schools has long been a mission of the radio station. With the grant money, it’s an opportunity for high-schoolers interested in broadcast journalism to learn technical skills when PPRS hires broadcast and sound engineers to train teachers and students.
