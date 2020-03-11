It’s no secret the recent outbreak of coronavirus cases has caused major changes around the world. Canceled flights, restrictions on international border crossing, and cities in quarantine are commonplace as cases of the COVID-19 continue to emerge.
The situation is having an impact in the sports world. A national tennis tournament has been canceled, and Major League Soccer matches and Formula 1 races are being held without fans in attendance. The NBA and Major League Baseball say they are watching the situation carefully.
It is also affecting local cultural offerings.
- The Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. reports a reduction in business and that it has had some private events canceled.
- On Monday, the Pescadero Opera Society canceled all upcoming shows until further notice. The latest show would have been the “Daughter of the Regiment” by Gaetano Donizetti on March 14.
- On Friday, the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, waived cancellation fees for travelers coming from or going to Italy and numerous East Asian and South Pacific countries, including China, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea.
- The Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows say they will decide on the status of upcoming events at Thursday’s meeting.
- Local musician Mo Robinson postponed his annual Irish Night concert that was set for Friday night at Cypress Meadows in Moss Beach. Robinson has played Irish folksongs and shared poems at the Moss Beach venue for the past eight years.
- Senior Coastsiders has postponed its Senior Night Out event, which was scheduled for Thursday. The annual event pairs Coastside volunteers with senior citizens for a festive night out.
- Representatives from the Coastside Women’s Club say some of their regular gatherings, such as bridge games, have been canceled and that the board was meeting this week to consider future plans.
- Organizers of the Pacific Coast Dream Machines event scheduled for April 26 at the Half Moon Bay Airport are closely monitoring the situation. “We’re all certainly
cognizant of and closely monitoring the very fluid coronavirus situation and its potential impact on near-term events, but there are no plans at this time to cancel or postpone Dream Machines unless the situation worsens in the coming weeks to the point that, in consultation with city and county
officials, it’s determined to be the best option,” said Miramar Events principal Tim Beeman in an email to the Review.
- Jayne Battey of Miramar Farms, which serves as a venue for corporate leadership retreats, said some of the biotech firms with global teams she works with have canceled trips. Though it’s a loss for the nonprofit, Battey believes it’s a chance to take stock and work on opportunities the nonprofit normally wouldn’t have time for, from planting and redesigning to redoing hygiene policy.
“It’s not good at the current moment, and we’re focused on keeping everybody healthy,” she said. “But we’re also looking at how to be invested in our organization and community.”
Editor Clay Lambert contributed to this story.
