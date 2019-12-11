The Coastside Chorale’s Winter Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Coastside Lutheran Church. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. The concert also serves as a food drive to gather nonperishable goods for Coastside Hope.
The chorus will be directed by Sabina Perlsweig, and though this is her first year as the group’s director since Carolyn Larsen retired last summer, Perlsweig has a long history with music and theater production on the Coastside. She’s currently the musical education director at Coastal Repertory Theatre and worked with Larsen on the Chorale’s performances for the past three years.
She will lead about 30 individuals through 15 songs, ranging from traditional to modern works. Several children from Coastal Rep will join the Chorale for two holiday songs.
The audience can expect to hear tunes such as “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Light One Candle,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Angels We Have Heard On High,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and many more.
