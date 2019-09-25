Giving blood before seeing a play about the world’s most iconic vampire may seem ironic, but it’s all for a good cause.
Prior to the Coastal Repertory Theatre’s production of “Dracula,” the theater will host a blood drive in partnership with the Stanford Blood Center from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at the theater, 1167 Main St., Half Moon Bay. All donors will receive a ticket to the show’s opening night as well as a coupon for a free pint of Baskin-Robbins ice cream.
The show opens on Oct. 4 and runs through Nov. 3. Shows on Friday and Saturday nights begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $17 to $35 and are available online at coastalrep.com. There are several options available, including a pay-what-you-can community night on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Halloween performance on Oct. 31 features two-for-one tickets and a costume competition with prizes.
Director Robert Pickett was excited to see how not just the cast, but the set and costume designers, too, became immersed in bringing the story to life.
“It’s got lots of surprises in it,” Pickett said. “And a lot of it has to do with the elements of the set design, as well as the music and mood setting. We also have some special effects that we’re playing with that are a lot of fun.”
Pickett’s production will deviate in some ways from the original novel but will be set in the original time period of 1897, unlike many other performances.
Daniel Martin stars as Dracula, with Jordana Wolf as Lucy. The costume design is by Michelle Parry, lighting by Valerie Clear, set design by Doug McCurdy, and sound design from Peter Van Scherpe and Beau Brown.
While the original “Dracula” novel was written in 1897 by Bram Stoker, it took a long time for the classic tale to get from the pages to live audiences around the world. The play was originally written by Hamilton Deane in 1924 and underwent several revisions. First, John L. Balderston rewrote it for London’s Little Theatre premiere in 1927. The story was revived in 1977. With Frank Langella as Dracula, the play won a Tony Award. It was made into a movie in 1979.
