The Coastal Arts League is hosting another show opening on May 27 and running through June 20. This one includes abstract art from Paul Rubas and Martha Irwin.
A reception with the artists will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the opening reception is free and refreshments will be provided.
“We are really pleased to bring these two artists together,” said Jane Lewis, curator for the Coastal Arts League, in an email to the Review. “Each one is completely original and timeless. Their abstract works complement each other, emphasizing line, shape and texture to define imaginary objects in space. They employ both organic and geometric forms.”
Rubas is a self-trained artist and will be showing his sculptures. Through his sculptures he hopes to express the complexity of being.
Rubas was born in Czechoslovakia but his family left in 1968 due to political circumstances and moved to Germany. In 1971 they immigrated as political refugees to the United States. Rubas and his wife, Penny, met at Rutgers University nearly 50 years ago and have lived in Belmont for 34 years amid his handmade furniture and sculpture pieces.
The Coastal Arts League also hosted Rubas in 2017.
Irwin will be showing her pen and ink drawings intended to create an illusion of three-dimensional space on a flat surface. Not limited to a specific genre, she enjoys experimenting with different media and techniques but most often works with pen and ink.
Irwin is a longtime member of the Coastal Arts League and has been a local resident for 41 years. She is originally from Chicago and studied at the graphic arts studio at West Valley College in Saratoga. She is active in Plein Air Painters and is a former Fitzgerald Marine Reserve docent.
“It was an honor to be invited to see their private collections and it will be exciting to install the selected works,” said Lewis.
The Coastal Arts League Gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. daily and closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for viewing.
