The Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society has a knack for bringing special musical talents to the Coastside, and its first performer of 2020 is no different.
New York-based trumpeter Jeremy Pelt and his quintet will be playing their latest studio album “Jeremy Pelt, The Artist,” at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Bach. Tickets can be purchased at bachddsoc.org, and go for $35-$45 for adults and $30 for students with identification.
Much of the album, released last February, is the result of something Pelt hasn’t done before. Pelt is a board member of Festival of New Trumpet Music, a New York-based organization that promotes trumpet and other bass performances. When the group commissioned him to work on an art-themed piece, Pelt chose to delve into the works of the famous French sculptor Auguste Rodin, and his latest work is a reflection of Rodin’s art.
It’s the final show of a weeklong West Coast tour that has taken the quintet from Santa Cruz to Washington state and now back to Half Moon Bay. Pelt has been to the Bach before and is a fan of the venue.
“The audience is great. They’re always very welcoming,” Pelt said of the Bach. “Also, that view. You can’t beat it.”
Accompanying Pelt is Chien Chien Lu on vibraphone, Allan Mednard on drums, pianist Victor Gould and bassist Richie Goods. Pelt was voted a top prospect for five straight years by Downbeat magazine and the Jazz Journalist Association. He’s collaborated with notable standouts such as Keter Betts, Ravi Coltrane, Winard Harper and Nancy Wilson. He’s a true professional, recording 10 albums while touring the world at major jazz festivals. Reviews of Pelt’s work describe the ensemble as multifaceted, capable of playing swing jazz, deep blues to romantic and religious songs.
“The interplay is a good thing,” Pelt said. “It’s always a good thing when people know what to do and how to interact with each other.”
Pelt has been described as a talented soloist who’s capable of blending a good group dynamic. While a few members of the band have changed since the recording, you can bet the quintet will be tight at the Bach.
