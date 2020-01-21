Depending on how you look at Krytzia Dabdoub’s artwork, you’re bound to notice something that might not strike
you the same way on another visit.
Close inspection of her paintings, nearly 7 feet across and 5 feet high, reveals an intricate use of materials. If you look at the paintings from a distance, even viewing two at once, there’s an unmistakable hint of flow and natural movement in every one of her works.
Her latest body of work, “Contra-Natura,” falls directly in Dabdoub’s wheelhouse. She’s known for her large-scale work inspired by the vivid pigments, textures and features of her environment. Viewers can find her paintings at the Coastal Arts League Gallery in Half Moon Bay.
Dabdoub has also added a multimedia element to one of her paintings. Using a smartphone, viewers can scan a QR code next to the “Night” paintings to watch a three-dimensional animation from Dabdoub and digital artist Arturo Vazquez.
Nearly a dozen of her paintings will remain up until Feb. 9.
Dabdoub moved to the Bay Area three years ago and brings a lot of international experience to her canvas. Originally from Mexico City, she has lived in quite a few countries, including France, Spain, the Netherlands and Venezuela. Her experiences with plastic pollution abroad motivated her to create her latest exhibition, which is meant to ask viewers to question their role in environmental preservation, how every action has a reaction.
“I’ve been to some wonderful beaches, but they are so polluted and it really hit me,” she said. “I was in Myanmar two years ago and it was heartbreaking to see how polluted everything was.”
The heartbreak led to this new work, made at a studio in the Peninsula Museum of Art. As she blended organic materials onto the canvas, she wanted to point out the fault in single-use plastics.
“I wanted to make a point about having more reflection, like whenever we get a drink,” Dabdoub said. “It really makes a difference if we think about little things like that.”
