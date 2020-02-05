The Pescadero Opera Society has long had a knack for screening classic tales, comedies and riveting dramas. This week’s showing of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” should be a blend of all those themes.
Instead of a live performance, the Pescadero Opera Society will show the world-class production in a movie theater-type setting at 1 p.m. on Saturday at 10350 Cabrillo Highway. Julie Taymor’s 2004 production at the Metropolitan Opera brings out flamboyant costumes and colorful effects, and it will be screened in the event hall with large theater seats, popcorn and a massive movie screen. There will be a potluck and barbecue at noon prior to the screening. Bring a dish to share. The opera starts at 1.
“The Magic Flute” was written in the last years of Mozart’s life. Though critics believe it was a morbid time for the famous composer, the play still evokes joy, comedy and beauty.
The original performance was done on Sept. 30, 1791, at the Theater auf der Wieden in Vienna, Austria. Set in the temple of Isis in Egypt during the reign of Rameses I, the show explores the young Tamino’s journey to find love while fighting to retain wisdom and truth.
Though Taymor’s abridged version has been cut to 112 minutes from 169, it still stays true to Mozart’s original. Learn more at: https://pescaderoopera.com/
