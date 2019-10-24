Fire reported north of Pescadero
Photo courtesy CalFire

Update 8:25 p.m. Crews were working a two-alarm grass and structure fire south of Pescadero on Thursday evening. Highway 1 south of Pigeon Point remained closed in both directions two hours after the call first came in. Shortly after 8 p.m., CalFire tweeted that 75 acres had burned.

The fire was called in at 5:44 p.m., and one resident told the Review it was burning in a field near the mushroom farm.

CalFire listed the location as 6150 Cabrillo Highway, though that location hasn't been confirmed. Ten trucks were dispatched the scene. They appeared to still be there an nearly three hours later.

The nature of the damage was not immediately clear. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Review will update this story as new information comes available.

Dangerous fire conditions continued across much of the state, and meteorologist warn conditions could get worse through the weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments