Update 8:25 p.m. Crews were working a two-alarm grass and structure fire south of Pescadero on Thursday evening. Highway 1 south of Pigeon Point remained closed in both directions two hours after the call first came in. Shortly after 8 p.m., CalFire tweeted that 75 acres had burned.
The fire was called in at 5:44 p.m., and one resident told the Review it was burning in a field near the mushroom farm.
CalFire listed the location as 6150 Cabrillo Highway, though that location hasn't been confirmed. Ten trucks were dispatched the scene. They appeared to still be there an nearly three hours later.
The nature of the damage was not immediately clear. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Review will update this story as new information comes available.
Dangerous fire conditions continued across much of the state, and meteorologist warn conditions could get worse through the weekend.
Also, I have a picture of it right behind the Hwy 1 gas station. I do not know how to post.
Also, it is much more than a structure fire. The entire hillside is on fire.
I was just there. I guess I made it through in time. It is directly behind the gas station on PCH (Hwy 1). That gas station was closed so I drove further north to Pescadero.
