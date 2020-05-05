In last week’s editorial, I wrote that Half Moon Bay City Manager Bob Nisbet said layoffs or other salary concessions in light of the coronavirus crisis were “a last resort.” He asked me to find where he said that, and I could not.
As a result, I have changed the story in our archives to reflect that fact.
It’s also important to acknowledge that the proof is in the pudding. In today’s newspaper you will see that he is proposing a furloughs — including for himself — and layoffs for six staff positions.
While I may have been wrong about what was said in open meetings, it is true, in my view, that he created the impression that staff cuts and salary concessions were at the bottom of the list of bad possibilities. It’s also worth noting that no progress on that front was reported for more than six weeks after shelter-in-place orders made clear the city was in an enormous financial hole. The announcement came after our editorial suggesting as much. And the union representing many city employees has declined to accept a delay in its cost-of-living adjustment and a 10 percent furlough for represented employees. The city says the bargaining unit offered no concessions of its own at this writing.
— Clay Lambert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.