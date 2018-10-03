San Mateo County Sheriff’s detectives were working near Tunitas Creek Beach on Tuesday morning, investigating a potential homicide. They had yet to identify the victim, but were actively following clues at the scene.
Former Rep. Pete McCloskey, Lee Housekeeper, press agent for the Cochett, Pit…
Five candidates for Half Moon Bay City Council squared off on Thursday night …
A bomb scare tied to rumors of a threatening Snapchat message, shut down the …
Two Half Moon Bay High School students were selected as semifinalists in the 2019 National M…
It’s 8 a.m. on Friday and Abraham Kovler is part of a small group picking up trash around th…
Several housing units have recently been unveiled for workers at a Coastside farm — and will…
San Mateo County Harbor District General Manager Steve McGrath announced last week that he w…
Work on a long-discussed sidewalk expansion project along a strip of Pillar Point Harbor bus…
UPDATED 4:53 p.m.: School officials are reporting that the Cunha campus will be open tomorro…
The California Department of Transportation has begun a $4.2 million, four-month paving proj…
Pillar Point Harbor is the temporary home for visitors who have made the long trek from Hono…
When asked to list their top worries, “immigration” and “future of my kids” were selected th…
While Mike Callagy’s tenure as county manager doesn’t officially start until November, San M…
Most educators remember their first teaching experience vividly. But Phil Hophan, recently h…
In an effort to ease congestion along the Highway 92 corridor between Highway 1 and Main Str…
Motorists traveling along Highway 1 in the Midcoast last week were treated to an impressive …
A San Diego law firm with a history of suing businesses for alleged violations of the Americ…
Updated: A mother and daughter from Canada were reported missing in the Bay Area last week a…
A 63-year-old San Francisco woman who suffered major injuries in a head-on collision that oc…
The city of Half Moon Bay has denied a $25 million claim from the family of Vicente Marquez,…
Mercy Housing California, which provides subsidized housing for low-income renters, recently…
The Half Moon Bay City Council selected the map that will be used in the 2020 election at th…
Fire officials will hold a live fire training exercise at Half Moon Bay Airport from 1 to 2 …
El Granada resident Frank Stefko defeated Bryan Ungaretti in the final round of match play to win the 2018 Half Moon Bay Golf Links Legends Cup on Sept. 25.
Pending official approval from the Half Moon Bay City Council, a new city manager is slated to take the reins at city hall next month.
On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted several new cases for its coming term, and tech billionaire Vinod Khosla’s quest to restrict publ…
Tasked with filling a vacancy for the city’s Main Street Bridge Advisory Committee, the Half Moon Bay City Council ultimately decided to make …
Two San Jose men were arrested and taken to the San Mateo County jail after they were allegedly found in possession of $1,111.75 worth of alco…
A 30-year-old Half Moon Bay man charged with a felony hit-and-run after he struck and killed a bicyclist last year pleaded no contest to his c…
In the wake of repeated code violations over the years, La Costanera was recently granted a permit that would allow the Montara restaurant use…
Planners made headway last week on a long-discussed project that involves the transfer of 75,000 cubic yards of sand from Pillar Point Harbor …
Cabrillo Unified School District officials acknowledge there is room for improvement in their emergency planning in the wake of a bomb scare t…
A bomb threat responsible for shutting down the 7-Eleven store in Half Moon Bay for a period last week was determined to have originated from …
While reports of skin irritation and insect bites among students at Sea Crest School in Half Moon Bay were a cause for concern among administr…
Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday signed Assembly Bill 2218, which will allow California voters to track their vote-by-mail ballots by 2020.
Verity Health System, a nonprofit operator of six California hospitals including Seton Coastside in Moss Beach, has filed for bankruptcy prote…
After several public meetings and some debate among harbor commissioners, the San Mateo County Harbor District has adopted a map for use in th…
Ayudando Latinos a Soñar was established on the coast as a grassroots, cultural enrichment program with a mission to develop the next generati…
The California Department of Transportation has begun a $4.2 million, four-month paving project on a 4-mile stretch of Highway 92 from Pilarci…
A bomb threat responsible for shutting down the 7-11 store in Half Moon Bay for a period on Tuesday afternoon was determined to have originate…
A recent survey conducted by and about local Latino residents revealed that only 50 percent of those interviewed live in a home with just one …
Joyful shouts ring across the blacktop at Hatch Elementary School as kids of all ages engage in games of “Sharks vs. Minnows,” kickball and more.
The stars have aligned over the coast as locals will shine by transforming into living piece…
The great outdoors will take center stage as more than 100 beach scenes, cityscapes and rura…
Coastal Repertory Theatre is set to cap off its 2017-2018 season with the “Death of a Salesm…
Cole Bannick spent much of his Coastside childhood with his video camera in hand.
Godfrey and Lisa Watson dance on Saturday night at the Odd Fellows Hall in Half Moon Bay. Th…
The Community United Methodist Church invites you to explore the melodic nuances that have i…
The first hints of fall are upon us. Football season has started. School is just around the …
The Pescadero Arts and Fun Festival is about to kick off another year celebrating artists of…
A group of about a dozen gathered inside Vinoteca in Half Moon Bay on Friday night, brought …
While Labor Day marks the end of summer as well as a cease and desist order on white pants, …
Sheridan Stewart, Wesley Stewart, and Scott Solomon are about to set the foothills alive wit…
Califuegos, a local band named by a Spanish mash-up that means “California fires,” has a son…
Richard Wagner’s “The Ring of the Nibelung” has taken the Pescadero Opera Society by storm a…
When Larry Vuckovich returns to the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, he will be bringing p…
Pianist Lisa Spector said she has learned a lot as a result of a hand injury that has forced…
One moment Juilliard-trained concert pianist Lisa Spector was performing “Rhapsody in Blue.”…
The carefree sound of the Caribbean rang out across Mac Dutra Plaza as Ashton and Trilogy to…
Feeling deeply despondent about his life, Richard Hannay decides to take in a show and finds…
The performing arts students of Sea Crest School took a step back in time as “Hairspray” pla…
The winners of the Half Moon Bay Library’s Teen Poetry Contest were announced Friday at the …
When Audrey Seaton’s three sons were younger, she was a well-known fixture at Coastside snac…
If you’re looking for new things to try out on your grill, look no further than this tasty a…
Not so long ago, local chef Casey Sample was reading Julia Child’s cookbook. Its recipes are…
It’s a Friday afternoon and Florent Courriol is busy prepping eel fillets and octopus tentac…
Business is blooming for the Cozzolinos. After purchasing the former G. Berta fruit and vege…
Changes are coming to Harbor Village in Princeton and, if you’re a fan of craft beer, unique…
After 28 years on the Coastside, Elegant Cheese Cakes has since packed up its flour, sugar a…
After a number of successful food ventures throughout California, Inshou Japanese Cuisine ha…
Tucked into a tiny industrial warehouse, Ulli and Caesar Bisono never expected their humble …
After Toque Blanche closed its doors in September, long-time manager of the kitchenware main…
Everyone had a great time at the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. Brew Fest in Princeton on Saturda…
Last week local business owner Charles Nelson announced that fine cookware store Toque Blanc…
This year’s logo for the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival has been unveiled, and it re…
Pizza might seem like a hot and heavy meal made for winter tables, but home cooks can go lig…
Add a splash of yellow, green and peach to your red, white and blue Fourth of July celebrati…
Sweet Summer Salsa is a great complement to everything that comes off the grill. Photo court…
Even from a young age, Moss Beach resident Richard Wood knew he had a taste for the culinary…
Fresh out of culinary school after switching gears from a career in data processing, Douglas…
Pilarcitos High School students concentrate on science on Fridays, and for some that means “…
Coastsiders got a taste of the soon-to-be-opened Spangler’s Market at 401 Avenue Alhambra la…
