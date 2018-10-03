CONTACT US: 650-726-4424

Latest News

Sports

Stefko wins Legends Cup at Old Course

Stefko wins Legends Cup at Old Course

  • 0

El Granada resident Frank Stefko defeated Bryan Ungaretti in the final round of match play to win the 2018 Half Moon Bay Golf Links Legends Cup on Sept. 25.

Latest News

Local News Stories

7/11 Bomb threat a hoax

  • By Carina Woudenberg

A bomb threat responsible for shutting down the 7-Eleven store in Half Moon Bay for a period last week was determined to have originated from …

Community

Play works to solve problems

Play works to solve problems

  • By Sarah Griego Guz

Joyful shouts ring across the blacktop at Hatch Elementary School as kids of all ages engage in games of “Sharks vs. Minnows,” kickball and more.

Arts & Entertainment

Food & Drink

Sign up below and get updates delivered right to your inbox!